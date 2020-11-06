Jennifer Joy Fraker
Milwaukee - Passed peacefully at home to join her heavenly family on Nov. 5th after a 4 1/2 year courageous battle with cancer. Survived by sisters Jody (Gar) and Julie, brothers Jesse (Connie) and John (Karen) as well as her beloved dog Elmo. She is preceded in death by her parents Luella and Doug and brother Jory. Internment to take place at Pinelawn Cemetery with private family services. Condolences sunsetoptions.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.