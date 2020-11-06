1/
Jennifer Joy Fraker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jennifer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jennifer Joy Fraker

Milwaukee - Passed peacefully at home to join her heavenly family on Nov. 5th after a 4 1/2 year courageous battle with cancer. Survived by sisters Jody (Gar) and Julie, brothers Jesse (Connie) and John (Karen) as well as her beloved dog Elmo. She is preceded in death by her parents Luella and Doug and brother Jory. Internment to take place at Pinelawn Cemetery with private family services. Condolences sunsetoptions.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Options Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
904 E. Rawson Ave.
Oak Creek, WI 53154
414-892-4126
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sunset Options Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved