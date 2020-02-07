|
Jennifer "Jen" Koniar
Jennifer "Jen" Koniar, 34, Minot, ND, formerly of Wauwatosa, WI, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Trinity Hospital in Minot.
Jen was born September 2, 1985, the daughter of Steven and Susan (nee Webster) Groth, in Watertown, WI. She married Steven L. Koniar on October 19, 2013, in Milwaukee, WI.
Jen is survived by her loving husband, Captain Steven Koniar, Minot, ND; parents, Steven and Susan Groth, Wauwatosa, WI; sister, Ashley Groth, Oak Creek, WI; father-in-law, Paul M. Koniar, Iron Ridge, WI; beloved grandparents, Dorothy Groth (nee Ruoff), and Robert and Beverly (nee Noffz) Webster, all of Watertown, WI; aunts, uncles, cousin, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Jen was preceded in death by her grandfather, Raymond Groth and mother-in-law, Carrie (nee Hale) Koniar.
Visitation will be on Saturday, February 15, 2020, from 10 a.m. until noon at St. James Lutheran Church in Milwaukee, WI.
Funeral will take place Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 12:00 pm at St. James Lutheran Church in Milwaukee, WI.
Interment: Forest Hill Memorial Park, Oak Creek, WI.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials are preferred to the Wisconsin Lutheran High School (Milwaukee, WI) music department, The , or Grace Lutheran Church.
