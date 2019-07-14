Services
Kuntner, Jennifer L. (Nee Culbertson) Passed to Eternal Life Friday, July 12, 2019, age 46 years. Beloved wife of Joe. Dear mother of Kayla, Madison and Charlie. Daughter of Charles and Susan (nee Schumacher) Culbertson. Sister of Tricia (Matthew) Verhaalen and Chad (Kathryn) Culbertson. Sister-in-law of Jack (Jennifer Spinelli) Martin. Aunt of Tyler Verhaalen, Justin and Jason Martin, Emily (Luke) Dunlap, Amber Murdaugh and the late Alison Verhaalen. Niece of Donna (Craig) Richardson. Also survived by other relatives and many friends. Visitation Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Funeral Home 9AM until time of Funeral Service at 1PM. Co-President of The Cure Starts Now Wisconsin Chapter. Employee of Complete Family Dentistry. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Cure Starts Now Wisconsin Chapter appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2019
