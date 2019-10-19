|
Jennifer McKenzie-Flynn
Jennifer McKenzie-Flynn, 74, died on Thursday, October 17, 2019, with her family by her side. She was a life-long public servant who jump started her political passions by marching with Father Groppi in the 1960s. She is survived by the love of her life, Jim Flynn; her daughter Stephanie Bartelt and her partner, Matt Guillory; her daughter Jessica Bartelt; granddaughters, Jenna and Jada Davis; and countless dear friends and former colleagues. A memorial gathering will be scheduled around her birthday next year. In the meantime, her family asks you to remember to vote. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservcie.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019