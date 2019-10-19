Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer McKenzie-Flynn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer McKenzie-Flynn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jennifer McKenzie-Flynn Notice
Jennifer McKenzie-Flynn

Jennifer McKenzie-Flynn, 74, died on Thursday, October 17, 2019, with her family by her side. She was a life-long public servant who jump started her political passions by marching with Father Groppi in the 1960s. She is survived by the love of her life, Jim Flynn; her daughter Stephanie Bartelt and her partner, Matt Guillory; her daughter Jessica Bartelt; granddaughters, Jenna and Jada Davis; and countless dear friends and former colleagues. A memorial gathering will be scheduled around her birthday next year. In the meantime, her family asks you to remember to vote. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservcie.com



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jennifer's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline