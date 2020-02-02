|
Jennine A. Antczak (nee DeCloux)
Pewaukee - was born August 20, 1962 in Milwaukee and entered Eternal Life on January 24, 2020 at the age of 57. Jennine attended Brookfield Central High School. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Gregory and Marie DeCloux (nee Peters) and husband Mark.
Cherished, devoted and loved sister of Jacqueline DeCloux, Jill Hartung (Joe) and her identical triplet sisters Jocelyn DeCloux and Jennifer DeCloux. Further survived by other relatives, many friends and her feline nieces/nephews.
Jennine enjoyed spending time with her loving boyfriend of 13 years, Thomas Diez, and their three cats Norman, Nikki and Nora. She especially treasured time spent in Green Lake, WI boating, Florida vacations (or anywhere sunny) with her family and enjoying a nice dinner at a supper club.
Jennine had a great sense of humor, beautiful smile and was kind to all she met. She related to people of any age because she had a big heart and enjoyed helping others. Jennine was an avid lover of all animals, especially cats. We called her the "cat whisperer." In her leisure time, she enjoyed days by the pool with her sisters, working crossword puzzles, clipping coupons and reading books.
She will be greatly missed by her special friends, coworkers and patrons of Denny's Restaurant in Pewaukee.
Funeral arrangements will be private. Memorials to cat rescue programs are appreciated.
"Jennine, you will be forever loved, remembered and missed."
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 2, 2020