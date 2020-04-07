Services
Jelacic Funeral Home
5639 West Hampton Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53218
(414) 466-2134
Milwaukee - Age 71 years. Found peace April 4, 2020. Preceded in death by his wife Rose (nee Buford) and mother Willie Coleman. Beloved father of Adrienne Lathan and Rosalind Coleman. Dear grandfather of Terrence Lathan Sr., Bria Coleman-Gray and Krystal King. Proud great grandfather of Terrence Lathan Jr. and Kai'ro White. Brother of Harold (Katherine) Junior. Further survived by other relatives and friends.With COVID-19 guidelines in mind, visitation Monday, April 13 at Jelacic Funeral Home, from 11 AM to 1 PM. (Jerald's family will not be present)

A private service for Jerald's family will be held later with burial at Glen Oaks Cemetery,

Jerald was a retiree of A.O.Smith/Tower Automotive and Vietnam War Veteran.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020
