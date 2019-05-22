|
|
Douglas, Jerald Lyle Mr. Jerald Lyle Douglas, born on February 24, 1942 in Chicago, Illinois, to the late Patricia McFarland, passed away at age 77 on May 11, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He graduated from University Of Illinois. Jerald served in the Air Force in the Vietnam War and he also worked in the environmental controls industry as Director Of Engineering at Intermatic Incorporated until he retired in 1997. Jerald was the loving husband of Karen Douglas. He is survived by his son, Brian Douglas; and daughter, Michelle Wilbur. Jerald had a passion for his family, Chicago Bears football, and ham radio and was known to the ham radio community by callsigns WN9JAT and K9MY. Friends and family members may attend the memorial service, officiated by Pastor Matt Erickson, on Saturday, May 25 from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Eastbrook Church, 5353 N Green Bay Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, 53209.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 22, 2019