Kaebisch, Jerald W. EDGERTON-Jerald W. "Butch" Kaebisch, 68, formerly of Cudahy, died August 12, at his home in Edgerton. Born in Milwaukee on November 27, 1950, the son of Jerald W. and Kathleen L. Kaebisch Sr. He married Sharon L. Langfeldt and was employed by American Motors, later Chrysler Corporation at its Milwaukee parts plant. Survived by wife, Sharon; 2 sons, Christopher (Michelle) and Robert; 4 grandchildren; 3 brothers: Bill, Jack (Gail), and Joe (Laurie); other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Kay. Services to be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 26, 2019 at TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH, South Milwaukee. Visitation 10:00 am until the hour of service at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Butch's name are preferred to Heartland Hospice, Madison. APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE 608-884-9466 www.apfelfuneral.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019