Services
Ehlert Funeral Home Llc
315 Lord St
Edgerton, WI 53534
(608) 884-9466
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerald Kaebisch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerald W. Kaebisch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerald W. Kaebisch Notice
Kaebisch, Jerald W. EDGERTON-Jerald W. "Butch" Kaebisch, 68, formerly of Cudahy, died August 12, at his home in Edgerton. Born in Milwaukee on November 27, 1950, the son of Jerald W. and Kathleen L. Kaebisch Sr. He married Sharon L. Langfeldt and was employed by American Motors, later Chrysler Corporation at its Milwaukee parts plant. Survived by wife, Sharon; 2 sons, Christopher (Michelle) and Robert; 4 grandchildren; 3 brothers: Bill, Jack (Gail), and Joe (Laurie); other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Kay. Services to be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 26, 2019 at TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH, South Milwaukee. Visitation 10:00 am until the hour of service at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Butch's name are preferred to Heartland Hospice, Madison. APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE 608-884-9466 www.apfelfuneral.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline