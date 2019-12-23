Resources
Monday, December 23, 2019. Age 69 years. Dear brother of the late Robert, Steve (Peggy) and Lori Reynolds. Uncle of Jennifer (Craig) Schmidt, Stephanie Reynolds and Lindsay (Tim) Golner. Also survived by other relatives and dear friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 28 at HARDER FUNERAL HOME from 4:00 PM until time of Funeral Service at 7:00 PM.

Interment at Graceland Cemetery.

Jerel was the Co-Owner of Britches Excavating.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019
