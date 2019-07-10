Dahle, Jeremiah "Jerry" Passed away on June 20, 2019 at the age of 44. He is preceded in death by his parents: Belvin and Winnifred Dahle. He is survived by his wife Sharon and daughters Katy and Brighid. He is also survived by his sister Ann (Pat) O'Mahar and her family Jenny, Will and Kerry O'Mahar. In-laws: Michael and Jane St John, Beth St John and Steve St John. He is also survived by other relatives, friends and Fiserv co-workers. Jerry's family would like to thank the staff of Children's Hospital especially the Nurses, Doctors and Child Life Specialist on 3W, Dr. M. Earing and his staff and Dr. J. Kovach and his staff. Memorials to the family or to the Adult Congenital Heart Program at the Herma Heart Institute of Children's Hospital Please help us celebrate Jerry's life on Saturday, July 13, 2019. Visitation is from 9:00-10:15am with Funeral Mass at 10:30am at SAINT JOHN PAUL II PARISH - St. Helen Church 3329 S. 10th Street, Milwaukee.





Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 10, 2019