Dr. Jeremias B. Vinluan
Dr. Jeremias B. Vinluan

Brookfield - Our community sadly lost a pillar on Tuesday, September, 15 when Dr. Jeremias B. Vinluan, favorably known as Dr. J, passed away at the age of 74. His contributions to the lives of many include running a medical practice in Milwaukee for forty years, participating in medical missions to serve those in rural and poverty-stricken communities in the Philippines, being a loving father, grandfather, brother and uncle to his close-knit family. Dr. Vinluan is survived by the loving medical community of Milwaukee, WI and his three sons, Jerry, Jason and Justin Vinluan along with their wives and children. Dr. Vinluan is also survived by four sisters; Socorro V. Gabionza, Cora V. Limon, Flordeliz V. Soriano, Edna V. Delos Angeles, and his brother Edgar B. Vinluan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Jeremias R. Vinluan Sr. And Mrs. Felecidad B. Vinluan. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Julius B. Vinluan, Atty Florencio B. Vinluan and Aurelio B. Vinluan. He was also preceded in death by his wife of forty years, Virginia Bustos Vinluan. His legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone he interacted with. Share your stories of remembrance on Saturday, September 20, 2020 from 3-7pm at the Becker Ritter Funeral Home in Brookfield. Additional visitation at ST JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1755 N Calhoun Rd., Brookfield on Monday, September 21, 10-11AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Becker Ritter Funeral Home
SEP
21
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
ST JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH
SEP
21
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
ST JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH
