|
|
Jeremy J. Greguska
Wales - Passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 20, 2019 at the age of 39. He is survived by his son Connor Greguska (mother Kim Greguska-Cannizzaro), his parents Terry and Patty Greguska, his siblings Jason (Angela) Greguska and Jennie (Jeff) Berken, nieces and nephew Mari, Jillian, Demi, and Bobby, and his loving dog Brutus. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held from 4 PM until the time of Prayer Service at 6 PM on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Schmidt and Bartelt Funeral Home, 121 S. Cross St, Oconomowoc. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Connor Greguska Fund are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 22 to Dec. 24, 2019