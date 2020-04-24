|
Jerena Serio
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at age 94.
Beloved wife of the late William Serio. Survived by step-children, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Jerena was a proud servant of the Lord. She spent her life serving the parish she loved, SS. Cyril & Methodius Orthodox Church, of which she was also the last living founding member.
Private family services were held. A Memorial Mass at SS. Cyril & Methodius where everyone can attend will be planned for the future.
If desired, memorials in Jerena's honor to SS. Cyril & Methodius are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020