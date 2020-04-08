|
|
Jerilyn K. Pappenfuss
Iron Ridge - Jerilyn K. Pappenfuss, age 74, of Iron Ridge passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Auberge Oak Village in Menomonee Falls.
Jerilyn was born the daughter of William F. and Lucille M. (Luedtke) Pappenfuss on August 10, 1945, in Hartford. Jerilyn received her Bachelor's Degree in education from the Dodge County Teachers College and then went on to receive her Master's Degree from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. She was an elementary education librarian for the Germantown School District for 42 years and also established the Iron Ridge Public Library. Jerilyn was a member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Iron Ridge and Bethlehem Ev. Lutheran Church in Menomonee Falls. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, gardening, theater, and volunteering.
Jerilyn is survived by her daughter Jill (Jeffrey) Cook of Menomonee Falls. Her brother Earl (Sharon) Pappenfuss and her sister Sharon Kohrt. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her sisters Marilyn (David) Werner and Jean (Wayne) Idhe and her nephews Randall and Steven Idhe and niece Jolene Kohrt.
Due to current health restrictions, a private family graveside service will be held for Jerliyn with the Rev. Phil Arnold officiating at St. John's Cemetery in Woodland.
Memorials in memory of Jerilyn may be directed to the South Eastern Wisconsin , South Eastern Wisconsin , St. Matthew's Lutheran School, or to the Iron Ridge Fire Department.
Special thanks to Brenda Jung-Konrath for her care and support shown to Jerilyn and her family.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information, please visit www.KoepsellFH.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020