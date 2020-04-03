|
|
Jerold J. Terek
Big Bend - Passed away peacefully on April 2, 2020 at age 79. Lovingly survived by his wife Bonnie (Radtke). Beloved father of Paul (Shelly) Anderson, Jenny (Jason) Terek and the late Steve Anderson. Proud grandpa of Morgan, Grace and Matthew. Dear brother of Joanne (Irv) Heltemes. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.
Jerry retired from the Milwaukee Police Department as a detective after 30 years of dedicated service.
Burial will be private for family at Highland Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020