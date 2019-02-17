Services
Max A Sass & Sons Milwaukee - Oklahoma Chapel
1515 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 645-4992
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
3100 S. 41st St.
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
3100 S. 41st St.
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
McCanna, Jerold "Jerry" Friday, February 15, 2019 at the age of 95. Preceded in death by his son Gerald McCanna Jr. Survived by his beloved wife Nancy (nee Kopke), step-son Fr. Robert Turner, daughter-in-law Laurie McCanna, granddaughters Alexandrea and Josephine, other relatives and friends. Special thanks to the Brian Lewandowski Family. Long term employee of General Electric Company, proud member of the Southridge Athletic Club and Blessed Sacrament Parish. Jerry had a great love for learning and outdoor activities, like fishing and hunting, and a love of the US Constitution. Visitation at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 3100 S. 41st St., on Tuesday, February 19, from 9:30 - 10:45 AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Private interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019
