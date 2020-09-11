1/1
Jerome A. Wanta
Jerome A. Wanta

Germantown - Entered Eternal Life on Sept. 7, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved husband of the late Shirley (nee Narloch). Loving father of Peggy (Joe) Ipavec, Nancy (Dario) Pigo, Sue (Dave) Zanon, Joni (Ron) Mamayek, Mary (Mike) Olson, Lori (Lenny) Peplinski, and Jeff (Michelle) Wanta. Grandfather of 16 and great-grandfather of 14 and one little peanut "on the way", who all loved him dearly. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Living independently at home; there was rarely a day a family member wouldn't check on him. Special Thanks to Terri, his Caregiver.

Dad is fondly remembered for his love of Wanta family vacations in the Northwoods, Polka's, old time Cowboy movies and warm beer!

He was a genius at fixing anything and "to me" the hardest worker you would ever know. He was a proud Riverwest Alumni and loved to tell stories about his Messmer Cronies. Dad, Grampa, Pops, GJ, BuckskaHoodaBoo we love you, Rest in Peace, You deserve it!

Private services were held.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schramka Funeral Home
W164 N9034 Water Street
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
2622510330
