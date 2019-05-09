Adamson, Jerome "Jerry" Entered his Heavenly Home on May 4, 2019 at the age of 84. He was lovingly embraced by his wife Barbara, son Michael, daughter Catherine, and parents Dr. Joseph and Lucille. He will be missed by the children he loved, Richard (Stephanie) Adamson, John Adamson, Margo (Fidel) Sanchez, Kathy (Jim) Knapp, Diane (Jeff) Wolf, Joanne (Tim) Faulkes; his grandchildren and great grandchildren; his siblings Tom (Vicki) Adamson, Richard (Mary Ann) Adamson and Marilu (the late Hugh) Smith. Further survived by other loving relatives and friends. Jerry was proud to serve his country as a U.S. Army veteran and member of the Knights of Columbus. Jerry graduated from UW-Whitewater with a BA degree. He attended Marquette University and received his Masters in Education. He taught at Park High School in Racine for 35 years. Some of Jerry's favorite activities were golf, ping-pong, history, going to the library, and playing cards. Jerry was all about God, Family, and Country. Visitation will be held at Max A. Sass & Sons-Mission Hills Chapel on Saturday, May 11 from 11AM-12:45PM. Service at 1PM. Burial to follow at Arlington Park Cemetery. Memorials in his name are appreciated to Redemptorist Retreat Center in Oconomowoc.



