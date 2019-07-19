Services
Jerome Alvin "Toby" Meyer

Meyer, Jerome "Toby" Alvin Jerome "Toby" Alvin Meyer: 84, of Elkhorn, WI died July 16, 2019. Korean War Veteran with U.S. Marines, retired Milwaukee Police officer. Husband of Ruth L. (Nee: Landdeck), father of 5: Mark (Patricia), David, Bethany, Mike and Jerry. Grandfather of 5: Timothy (Lori), Peter, Daniel, Tyler and Ciara, Great grandfather of Nathaniel, brother of Ronald Meyer. Memorial Mass 11:00 AM Monday July 29, St. Patrick Catholic Church Elkhorn, WI. Visitation will be at the church on Monday from 10:00 AM until time of service. Inurnment will be at Wisconsin Memorial Park Brookfield, WI. On-line guestbook www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory Elkhorn, WI 262-723-6390
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 19, 2019
