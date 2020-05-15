Jerome C. Kopacz
Franklin, Wisconsin - Age 83, May 14, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Suzanne and the late Diane. Loving father of Jennifer Kopacz Lemcke. Dearest grandpa of Kristine, David and Matthew. Great grandpa of Alex, Alyna and Ava. Brother of Jane Singers and Don Kopacz. Special friend of Ken Lopez.
Visitation on Sunday May 17, 2020 at the MAX A SASS & SONS MISSION HILLS CHAPEL - Franklin from 1 to 2pm (limit of 10 people). Private entombment Forest Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 15 to May 17, 2020.