Jerome D. Grams "Jerry"
Milwaukee - Passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the age of 52. Precious husband and best friend of 14 years to Candy (nee Jinkins) Grams. Survived by his sister Mary (Al) Mecikalski, brothers; Bob (Sue) and Ken (Karen) Grams. Further survived by nine loving nieces and nephews,brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Henry and Kathleen Grams.
Visitation at the Funeral Home SATURDAY, September 7, 2019 from 3:00 P.M.-5:00 P.M. Funeral Services at 5:00 P.M.
Jerry was an employee of Progressive and Phillips Company. He also was an employee for 18 years of the Next Step In Residential Services.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 4, 2019