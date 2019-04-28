Services
Jerome Depka Notice
Depka, Jerome Joined his loving wife, the late Alice, April 1, 2019 at the age of 96. Will be missed by his daughter Denise (Jerome) Radliff and son Jeffrey (Eileen) Depka. Also survived by five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Jerome is preceded in death by his parents as well as siblings Edward and Josephine Depka. Special thanks to the staff at the Veteran's Home in Union Grove for their compassionate care of Jerome. Services will be held Friday, May 3rd, 2019 at ST ADALBERT CEMETERY (3801 S 6th St, Milwaukee) in the HOLY FAMILY CHAPEL (North side of the building) at 10am. Private entombment to follow. Jerome was a proud employee of Heil Company for over 40 years and served our country as a WWII Navy Veteran. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2019
