Jerome E. "Jerry" Storm
Muskego - Passed away peacefully on January 15, 2020 at the age of 74 years. Beloved husband of Gloria Storm for 44 years. Loving brothter of Janet Oestreich. Dear uncle of Rollie (Gloria) Oestreich, Cathy (Jim) Moll, Mary (Gary) Johnson, Matthew (Jane) Oestreich, Anne (Mark) Stuehn, Marty Mackin, and Maureen Mackin. Further survived by great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Alta (nee Boynton) Storm, and a sister Thelma Mackin.
Memorial gathering on Saturday, January 25, from 10:00AM - 11:00AM at the funeral home chapel. Memorial service at 11:00AM. Interment private. Memorials to the Humane Society/HAWS, or the appreciated.
Jerry owned and operated Jerry's Line Cleaning for 30 years. He loved talking to his customers, and feeding the dogs their treats. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, and gardening.
He was loved dearly by us all and will sadly be missed.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020