Jerome F. "Jerry Bananas" BanaszynskiMilwaukee - November 6, 2020. Age 91 years. Preceded in death by his parents Edward and Hattie Banaszynski. His siblings and their spouses Irene, Evelyn, Phyllis, Erwin (Toby), Norbert (Mary), Bernadine (George) Bruske, and Lorraine (Romaine) Riley, and great-nephew Mark Mulholland. Jerry is survived by 11 nieces and nephews, 20 great-nieces and nephews, and 18 great-great-nieces and nephews, further survived by other relatives and friends.Jerry is a U.S. Air Force veteran and a retired U.S. Postal Carrier with over 30 years of service.Heartfelt Thanks to Fr Tim Kitzke beloved priest and friend.In lieu of flowers memorials to Three Holy Women Parish - Legacy FundMass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM, Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Three Holy Women Parish - St. Hedwig Church 1702 N. Humboldt Ave Milwaukee, WI 53202. Private interment Resurrection Cemetery,