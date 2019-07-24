Resources
Jerome F. Borlen

Jerome F. Borlen Notice
Borlen, Jerome F. age 95 of Hartford passed away Sun. July 21, 2019. Son of the late Anna (nee Strohmeyer) and Anton; beloved husband of 53 years of the late June (nee Meyer); loving father of James, Patricia, Steve (Bonnie), Thomas Borlen, and Cindy (the late Frank) Borlen-Mueller; proud grandpa of Will (Bobbie Jo), Matthew (Jodi) Schallock, Eric (Kari), Dustin Borlen, and Aleaha (Seth) Goodrich; proud great-grandpa of Nicholas and Caitlyn Perez, Diana, Olivia, and Jackson Schallock, Kamdyn and Rhyder Borlen. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Fri. July 26, 2019 at 1PM at St. Kilian Catholic Church (264 W. State St. Hartford, WI 53027) with visitation from 11AM-12:45PM. Interment to follow, St. Kilian Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 24, 2019
