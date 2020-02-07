Services
St John's Lutheran Church
20275 Davidson Rd
Brookfield, WI 53045
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
ST. JOHN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH
20275 Davidson Rd.
Brookfield, WI
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
ST. JOHN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH
20275 Davidson Rd
Brookfield, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerome Kopecky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerome F. "Jerry" Kopecky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerome F. "Jerry" Kopecky Notice
Jerome F. Kopecky "Jerry"

Passed away Feb. 6, 2020.Beloved husband of Ann (Nee Farwell) for 61 years. Dear father of Elizabeth Yenerich, Robert (Jill) and Stephen (Connie). Loving grandfather of Phoebe Nygren, Ross Yenerich, Tess, Jack and Cale Kopecky and Samuel and Sydney Kopecky. Brother-in-law of John (Carmen) Farwell. Also survived by other relatives and friends.

Memorial Gathering, Saturday Feb. 15, from 11:30 AM - 1 PM at ST. JOHN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 20275 Davidson Rd., Brookfield, WI 53045, with Memorial Service at 1 PM. Burial of cremains at Pilgrim's Rest Cemetery in Pewaukee will be at a later date.

Jerry spent his career as a teacher, coach and principal with the Milwaukee Public Schools. He was a member and past-president of the Board of Control of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John's Lutheran Church would be appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerome's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline