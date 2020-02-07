|
|
Jerome F. Kopecky "Jerry"
Passed away Feb. 6, 2020.Beloved husband of Ann (Nee Farwell) for 61 years. Dear father of Elizabeth Yenerich, Robert (Jill) and Stephen (Connie). Loving grandfather of Phoebe Nygren, Ross Yenerich, Tess, Jack and Cale Kopecky and Samuel and Sydney Kopecky. Brother-in-law of John (Carmen) Farwell. Also survived by other relatives and friends.
Memorial Gathering, Saturday Feb. 15, from 11:30 AM - 1 PM at ST. JOHN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 20275 Davidson Rd., Brookfield, WI 53045, with Memorial Service at 1 PM. Burial of cremains at Pilgrim's Rest Cemetery in Pewaukee will be at a later date.
Jerry spent his career as a teacher, coach and principal with the Milwaukee Public Schools. He was a member and past-president of the Board of Control of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John's Lutheran Church would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020