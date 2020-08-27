Jerome F. "Pogo" Pogodzinski
Milwaukee - On Monday, August 24, 2020 at 9:20 p.m. Pogo slid quietly in to home plate and into the loving arms of his "Angel"a for their forever reunion. They loved, laughed, lived and cried, taking along a host of others who were lucky enough to know them. Pogo continued his journey alone in recent years since the passing of his Angela on July 8, 2016, after 48 years of a "marriage made in heaven".
He is also preceded in death by parents Bernard ("Barney") and Agnes (nee Zawadzki) as well as brother James ("Zombie") Pogodzinski. He is survived by sisters Lillian Friedenfels, Therese (Brian) Martz, and Susan Gambetta. He is also survived by brothers Victor, Dr. Tony, Frank (Connie), and Tom (Betsy) Pogodzinski.
Pogo, a longtime Milwaukee attorney, graduated from Owen-Withee High School in May, 1954. He attended Marquette University and graduated in June, 1962. In pursuit of a law degree he attended the University of Wisconsin Law School, graduated in June, 1965 and was admitted to the bar in 1966. During this time, he met, wooed, and wed Angela. His career in law brought him in contact with a wide variety of people all over the state of Wisconsin. In most cases, an individual started out as a client and soon became a friend. He maintained a myriad of those friendships for decades. These are the other survivors of the legacy that is Pogo.
Pogo was a sports lover, particularly baseball, and was an avid fan of the Milwaukee Brewers as well as the Chicago Cubs. He had opinions about any and all players, coaches, management etc. and was willing to share them. Just ask his friends.
Most recently Pogo became a member of the Milwaukee Brewers Cutout Crew and managed one final virtual appearance at his beloved Miller Park. The picture used here is "virtual Pogo" at the stadium. (A special thank you to Nate Hardwick and Teddy Werner for helping to make this happen.)
Pogo and Angela loved to travel, taking back roads and county highways, finding new places, new restaurants, and new people to charm. Their life together was a litany of these experiences and they had a whole compendium of stories to share. Good food was a cornerstone of their life as Angela was a gourmet cook and Pogo was an eager recipient of her efforts. The motto "Love the life you live, and live the life you love" applied equally to both of them.
Pogo will be at the Feerick Funeral Home in Shorewood, where friends and family can come pay their respects on Monday, August 31, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sports apparel acceptable. He will then be transported to Monroe, Ml where he will be at the Rupp Funeral Home, Monroe, MI. Please check the Feerick website after Monday for further details. Pogo will be interred next to Angela at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Monroe.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice
with Pogo in mind. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date. Please join Pogo as he begins this new chapter with Angela.