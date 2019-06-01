Services
Nashville Funeral & Cremation
210 McMillan Street
Nashville, TN 37203
615-256-1605
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerome Nicholas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerome G. Nicholas


1935 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Jerome G. Nicholas Notice
Nicholas, Jerome G. Age 83, of Milwaukee, passed away early Monday morning, (May 27, 2019), at the Nashville Center for Rehabilitation and Healing in Nashville, Tennessee. He was born August 27, 1935, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the son of the late George Nicholas and Cecelia (McGrath) Nicholas. Jerome had a great love for learning and reading, and he passed that love of learning to his children. He had an early affinity for the outdoors and hunting. Late in life he learned to sail, and he loved sailing on Lake Michigan. Survivors include a sister, Marie Fitzpatrick and brothers, George, Paul, and Neil; a daughter Lisa Weakley and sons Craig and Patrick; grandsons, Andrew, Alexander and Finnegan. Preceding him in death were his parents, and his brothers Dennis and John.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline