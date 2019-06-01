|
Nicholas, Jerome G. Age 83, of Milwaukee, passed away early Monday morning, (May 27, 2019), at the Nashville Center for Rehabilitation and Healing in Nashville, Tennessee. He was born August 27, 1935, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the son of the late George Nicholas and Cecelia (McGrath) Nicholas. Jerome had a great love for learning and reading, and he passed that love of learning to his children. He had an early affinity for the outdoors and hunting. Late in life he learned to sail, and he loved sailing on Lake Michigan. Survivors include a sister, Marie Fitzpatrick and brothers, George, Paul, and Neil; a daughter Lisa Weakley and sons Craig and Patrick; grandsons, Andrew, Alexander and Finnegan. Preceding him in death were his parents, and his brothers Dennis and John.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 1, 2019