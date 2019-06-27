|
Nickels, Jerome H. Jerome H. Nickels, 86, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Monday, January 14, 2019 at La Porte Hospital following a short illness. Jerome was born April 4, 1932 in La Porte, Indiana, to Christen J. and Mabel Nickels. Jerome, known to his friends as "Jerry", is survived by two sisters, Cathleen M. Finley of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Ann Julia Nickels of La Porte, Indiana, and was preceded in death by his parents; and four brothers, James R. Nickels, William C. Nickels, Joseph C. Nickels and Robert C. Nickels, M.D. Jerry graduated from Indiana University Bloomington, Indiana and was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict and was stationed on the USS Prairie. Jerry lived much of his adult life in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where he was active in politics and military and veterans' organizations, including Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, Milwaukee War Memorial Corporation, Milwaukee Chapter Wisconsin USO, and National Korean War Veterans Association. Cremation has taken place. A graveside military service will be held at 10:30 a.m. CDT, July 6, 2019 at Bass Lake Cemetery, Knox, Indiana. Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, La Porte, Indiana, (219) 362-3100 is caring for the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Unity Foundation of La Porte County, 422 Franklin Street, 2nd Floor Suite C, Michigan City, Indiana 46360.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 27, 2019