Jerome J. "Jerry" Cyrs
Jerome J. "Jerry" Cyrs

Milwaukee - Of Milwaukee. Born to Eternal Life Friday, June 19, 2020. Age 79. Beloved husband of the late Janice (nee Petrowski). Dear father of Douglas, JoEllyn (Robert) Ingish, Ted (Tammi) and Jason (Kari Sue). Loving grandfather and great-grandfather. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 10:00am until time of Service at 11:00am at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 10121 W. North Avenue, Wauwatosa. Private interment St. Mary's Cemetery in Menomonee Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jerome's name to St. Jerome's Catholic Church in Oconomowoc. Special thanks to the nurses and staff at Froedtert Hospital 5NW for their compassion and care.

Jerry retired as a tool and die maker from Master Lock in Milwaukee and was a member of the UAW #469. In addition, he taught tool and die classes at MATC at nights. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and reached the third degree. One of Jerry's proudest accomplishments was ensuring that all four of his children were raised in the Catholic faith by putting them through Christ King Grade School in Wauwatosa and Pius XI High School in Milwaukee. He will be missed by all who knew him.

"Take care of your family, Be happy" J.J.C.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
JUN
27
Service
11:00 AM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
(414) 774-5010
