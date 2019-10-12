Services
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
West Allis - Jerry Daniels Passed into the hands of the Lord surrounded by his family on October 8, 2019 at the age of 85. Beloved husband of Rosalie (nee Rozman) for 40 years. Loving dad of Jenny (John) Kerley, Peggy (Gene) Theisen and Annette (Dave) Schmocker. Proud grandpa of Kyle (Laura) Kerley and Daniel Kerley. Also loved by stepson Kurt (the late Kathleen) Brzonkala, and the late Scott Brzonkala. Grandpa of Neal, Justin, and Jessica Brzonkala and Amy Paetsch.

Favorite brother-in-law and sister-in-law of David and Carol Rozman and their family, Chris and Kate Rozman and their children Chloe, Brooke and Anton, and Carrie and Mike Fochs and their children Tyler, Kinsley and Hannah.

Preceded in death by his parents Leander and Olive Daniels, and his brothers Robert Daniels and Lee (the late Jan) Daniels. Further survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Visitation at Max Sass Funeral Home, Greenridge Chapel, on Tuesday, October 15, 4 PM - 7 PM with a prayer service and eulogy time at 7 PM. An additional brief visitation at the funeral home on Wednesday, October 16, 10 AM - 11 AM with a funeral service at 11 AM, followed by burial at St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are appreciated in Jerry's name to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight, https://www.starsandstripeshonorflight.org/donate/

Jerry was a 1952 graduate of Cudahy High School and retiree of Deltrol Controls. He participated in the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight in April 2019. Jerry was a handyman, loved woodworking and gardening, and enjoyed walking and swimming. He was a devoted, long-time Packers fan. Most of all, Jerry loved spending time with his family and friends.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to St. Luke's Hospital Cancer Center. A big thank you to the special angels at VITAS Hospice, and to numerous family members and friends for their support, prayers and love.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
