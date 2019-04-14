Kowalski, Jerome J. "Jerry" Born to Eternal Life April 11, 2019 at the age of 93. Loving husband of Dorothy (nee Cesarz). Beloved father of Gregory (Kathryn) Kowalski, Dorene (John) Nevins, and Cynthia (Steven) Nolte. Dear grandfather of Julia (Alex Hsu) Kowalski, Amanda Nevins, Michael (Nicole) Nevins, Kaitlin Nolte, and Rachel Nolte. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many dear friends. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, from 9 AM - 10:45 AM, at St. John the Evangelist Church (8500 W. Coldspring Rd.). Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 AM. Entombment at St. Adalbert Cemetery. Proud member of St. John the Evangelist Church where he served as chairman of the church festival for 25 years with his wife Dorothy, parish council member, church trustee, buildings and grounds committee, usher, Holy Name Society, and president of St. Vincent de Paul Society. Jerry was a Navy veteran of World War II, a member of Post 416, and was privileged to have attended an Honor Flight in 2011. Special thanks to the staff at Vitas Ruth Hospice House for their kind and loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John the Evangelist, St. Vincent de Paul Society or the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight appreciated.



