Jerome J. Pawlak "Jerry"
Oak Creek - Peacefully passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 with loving family members by his side at the age of 70 years. Jerry is survived by his loving brother Frank; loving sister Barbara (Jim) Donovan; and loving sister/best friend Kathie (Dennis) Goratowski; Beloved nieces and nephews Jennifer "Niffer" (Jeff) Perry, Beth (Seann) Watson, Sarah (Jason) Stangland, "Young" Paul (Jenny) Kilp and John Donovan; Great nieces and nephews Alyson Masi, Katherine Watson, Nicholas Haeselich, Molly Watson, David Kilp, Cora Kilp and "JJ" James John Kilp; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Gertrude (nee Britten), sister Mary Louise and grandparents.
Special thanks to Horizon Home Care & Hospice staff; Alyse, Diane, Rich and Dorothy for their kind and compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers donations to in WI (13100 W. Lisbon Rd, Ste. 700, Brookfield, WI 53005) are appreciated.
Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated Friday, October 11 at 11:00 AM at the BASILICA OF ST. JOSAPHAT (601 W. Lincoln Ave.) Please meet directly at church. Private cremation to follow.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019