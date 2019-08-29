|
Runte, Jerome "Jerry" J. Entered God's Loving Arms and is reunited with his parents Oliver and Esther, on Monday, August 26, 2019, age 75. Dear husband of Sandra (Nee Zulka) for 39 years. Proud father Tammy (Rick) deLeon, Jeremy (Jessica) and Ryan. Grandpa of Christian, Elizabeth, Joe, Julia and Josh. Brother of Donna (Paul) Marcott. Son-in-law of Dolores Zulka. Brother-in-law of Pauline, Linda and Gregg. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Friday, August 30, 2019, 11-12:45PM. Service at 1PM. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 29, 2019