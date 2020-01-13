|
|
Jerome J. Sentowski (Jay, JJ)
3/21/71-1/7/2020
Passed unexpectedly. Beloved son of Mary J. Sentowski (nee Fraiser).
Preceded in death by: Father Jerome C. Sentowski, Brother John K, Uncle John J. Sentowski,, Jr., Grandparents John And Margaret (Kluth) Sentowski,Pansy (Velve) and Kenneth Fraiser.
Survived by Aunts Valeria Sentowski, Janis Blicharz-Sentowski, Mary K. (Sentowski) Groiss (Fred), Carol (Fraiser) Cooperman and uncle George Fraiser and numerous cousins and friends.
Special thanks to Shelley Wright and Kevin House for their help to Mary.
Services Pending
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 13 to Jan. 19, 2020