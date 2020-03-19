Services
Jerome J. Wesa

Jerome J. Wesa Notice
Jerome J. Wesa

Sturgeon Bay - Jerome J. Wesa, 73, Sturgeon Bay, formerly Milwaukee, died at home, March 16, 2020. Survived by his wife, Patricia; children, Kristin (Mike) Thayer and Scott Wesa; stepchildren, Terese DeFouw, Tiffany (Bradley) Richards and Kenneth "Kenny" DeFouw; grandchildren, Mackenzie, Madison, and Joshua; and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Margaret (Bruneski) Wesa; and daughter, Karri Wesa. Private family services were held at Huehns Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay. Mass to be held later in Milwaukee. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated for his family. View full obituary page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020
