Jerome L. Holden (Jerry Hochgurtel)Found eternal peace at the age of 88 years on Monday, July 6, 2020.Friends may join the family on Monday, July 13th from 9:00-10:30 AM for a visitation at Harder Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 AM at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 1755 N. Calhoun Rd, Brookfield, with committal and burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Milwaukee.The family requests that you wear a mask and practice social distancing.Please see Harder Funeral Home website for extended obituary.