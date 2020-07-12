1/
Jerome L. (Jerry Hochgurtel) Holden
{ "" }
Jerome L. Holden (Jerry Hochgurtel)

Found eternal peace at the age of 88 years on Monday, July 6, 2020.

Friends may join the family on Monday, July 13th from 9:00-10:30 AM for a visitation at Harder Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 AM at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 1755 N. Calhoun Rd, Brookfield, with committal and burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Milwaukee.

The family requests that you wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Please see Harder Funeral Home website for extended obituary.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Harder Funeral Home
JUL
13
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Harder Funeral Home
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 8, 2020
Your dad was a very kind and gentle soul. I remember from Christ King days. Sending love and Prayer from Texas to you all at this difficult time. God Bless❤
Jody Feltz-Bovenkerk
Friend
