Franke, Jerome Lothair Jerome (Jerry) Lothair Franke, age 70, of Fox Point and Appleton died on Friday, June 28, 2019 in Horizon's Lawlis Family Hospice. Jerry was born July 31, 1948 in Chicago, Illinois and studied violin at the American Conservatory of Music in Chicago. Jerry moved to Milwaukee in the early 1970s and was a member of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra for over thirty years. He held the title of Assistant Concertmaster and performed as a violin soloist with the orchestra on numerous occasions. Jerry was a dedicated and thoughtful teacher. He coached, advised, and adjudicated for the Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra and maintained a robust private teaching studio throughout his musical career. Jerry's passions included racing his Porsche, gardening, cooking, watching baseball (White Sox and Brewers), telling jokes, and collecting art. He was interested in Japanese prints, Pre-Columbian artifacts, Persian rugs, Outsider art, and Indian bronzes. He is survived by his son Jay Franke, step-son Shields Bergstrom, sisters Terrye Cortesi and Karen Franke, and significant other Samantha George. In lieu of flowers, donations to the MYSO Jerome Franke Memorial Scholarship may be sent to: Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra (MYSO) 325 W. Walnut Street Milwaukee, WI 53212
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2019