Jerome M. Tatro
Milwaukee - "Jerry"
Passed away peacefullly on January 20, 2020 at the age of 82.
Survived by his girlfriend Peggy. Father of Ron, Ken (Jackie), Howard (Bev), Bonnie (Luke), the late larry, Dennis (Yolanda), the late Sue. Brother of Jim (Donna), Dave (Helen) and Shirley. Further survived grandchildren, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Visitation at Max Sass Funeral Home, Oklahoma Ave. Chapel, on Sunday January 26th 1- 3 PM. Funeral Service at 3 PM.
Jerry was a hard worker and loved to watch golf.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020