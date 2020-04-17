Services
Memorial Mass
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Streaming from Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home website
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Jerome S. Niemiec "Jerry"

Passed peacefully on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Dear husband of the late Kay Niemiec. Beloved father of Susan (Eric) Muehl, Carol (George) Blanchette, the late David, John (Trina) and Mark Niemiec. Adored G'pa of Dr. Erica (Erik) Barrette, Margret (Craig) Nessman, Aimee (Jason) Greeter, Andrew and Jack. Great-grandpa of Brody, Aubrey, Rowan, Calvin, Hollis and Conley. Loving and longtime companion of Genevieve Molling. Further survived by siblings James (Patricia) Niemiec and Kathleen (the late Paul) Alkema. Brother-in-law of Gerald (the late Joey) Reik and many loving nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Augustine of Hippo Church, 2520 S. Howell Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53207.

Due to pandemic restrictions, Private Family services will be held. A Streaming of Jerome's Memorial Mass will be on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM, Please see Funeral Home's website to view the stream of Jerome's Mass. A public memorial celebration will take place at a later date. Private interment Wood National Cemetery.

Jerome was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, a longtime active member of St. Augustine Parish and a retired agent from Allstate Insurance Company. Jerry loved his family, all his gardening and the Packers.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
