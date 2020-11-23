1/
Jerrold C. "Jerry" Gruber
Jerrold C. "Jerry" Gruber

Jerry passed peacefully at his home in Mequon on November 17th, 2020 at the age of 85.

Jerry was preceded in death by his long time partner Patricia Guidinger and survived by the mother of his children Barbara (Whitford) Gruber, daughter Linda (Tim) Kaehler and son Kurt (Kerry) Gruber. He is further survived by grandchildren Valerie, Veronica, and Kasandra with seven great-grandchildren and an eighth on the way along with dear friend and confidant Julie Halquist.

Jerry was a Korean War veteran in the U.S. Navy and proud sponsor of the Wounded Warrior Project.

An avid outdoorsman, hunter, fisherman and entrepreneur, Jerry will be greatly missed by all who's lives he touched.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, December 3 at 4 PM at Schramka Funeral Home (423 N. Main St., Thiensville). Visitation from 12 PM until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to woundedwarriorproject.org






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
