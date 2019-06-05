|
Strobel, Jerrold L. Went home to be with his Lord and Savior on June 2, 2019 at the age of 71. Beloved husband of Patricia (nee Doak) for 51 years. Loving father of Diana, Paul (Natalie), Jeanette (Michael) Burakowski, Sharon (James) Barczak, Amanda (Rick) Cordas. Loving grandfather of 11 grandchildren. Dear brother of Jim (Judy), Terry (Karen), Karen Christensen, Kris (Bob) Wisniewski and Steve. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Jerry worked at Milwaukee Electric Tool for 39 years. He was a faithful member and servant at Calvary Baptist Church. Visitation Thursday, June 6, 2019 at CALVARY BAPTIST CHURCH, N84 W19049 Menomonee Ave in Menomonee Falls from 5PM until time of the funeral service at 7PM. Private burial at Sunnyside Cemetery. Memorials will go to Calvary Baptist Church.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 5, 2019