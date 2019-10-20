Services
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
6:00 PM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
Wauwatosa - Passed to Eternal Life Thursday, October 17, 2019, age 84 years. Beloved husband of Diane (nee Czarniak). Dear father of Christopher and Mark Egner and stepfather of Karen (Steve) Wrightsman, Kevin (Beth) Schaack, Kris (Jim) Stevenson, Katie (Brian) Kohne and Karol (Dave) Primus. Brother of the late William Egner. Also survived by 12 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Funeral Home 4 PM until time of Funeral Service at 6 PM. Private interment Wisconsin Memorial Park. Former Glendale Police Officer and proud US Veteran. Retired employee of 43 years of the Marcus Corp. Member of the Exchange Club. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated. Special thank you to the staff at Luther Manor for their loving care.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 20, 2019
