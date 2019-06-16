|
|
Edgar, Jerry Allen Jerry Allen Edgar, 89, died in Verona, Wis. on May 28, 2019. He was born on June 22, 1929 in Milwaukee to Marian (Akerson) Black and his adoptive father was James A. Edgar. He married Patricia May Bass on June 20, 1954 in Madison. He is survived by Patricia and their children: Jerry (Esther) Edgar Jr.; James (Rev. Karen Jost) Edgar, Shorewood; Jane (Jim Thompson) Edgar, West Milwaukee; Jennifer (Stephen) Miller; Julie (Christopher) Houg; John (Julia) Edgar; and Jay (Joshua Feyen) Edgar. Jerry was the lead attorney for the Wisconsin League of Municipalities and for decades advised many towns, villages and cities and provided codification services. He is also survived by a sister, 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren and by many friends and extended family. Online condolences may be shared at www.cressfuneralservice.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2019