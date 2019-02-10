|
Couillard, Jerry After a long battle, Jerry went to be with the Lord on Feb. 8th. Survived by his loving wife Aileen (Voelz) of 16 years. Cherished children; Erica Dombrowski, Ami (Danny) Jackson and Nick Couillard. Proud grandpa of Drake, Barrett, Evan and Ben. Further survived by his special parent Mary Couillard and his sisters Carrie (Linda) Couillard, Becky (Rick) Jager and Dawn (Tom) Couillard. Preceded in death by his parents Kathleen Mewhorter, Aaron Couillard and son Zach Couillard. He was a retiree of Spancrete, a member of Laborers Local 113, a special thanks to Pastor David Brown, Pastor Jared Longsine, members of First Baptist of Oak Creek for prayers and fellowship and guidance and friend of Bill W. for 22 years. Funeral Service to take place at FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH of OAK CREEK , 10550 S. Howell Ave. on Feb. 15th at 3PM. Family will greet guests from 1PM until time of service. Interment to follow at Oakwood Rest Cemetery. Condolences at sunsetoptions.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 10, 2019