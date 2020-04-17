|
Dr. Jerry D. Gragg, DDS
In Loving Memory of
Jerry Donell Gragg, 66, went home to be with the Lord on April 10, 2020. He was born June 14, 1953 in Monticello, Arkansas to the parents of Elmer (deceased) and Ollie Gragg.
He accepted Christ in his life at an early age. He went to high school at Lincoln High and Star City High School in Star City, Arkansas. He went to college on a track scholarship at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. After graduating from college, he went to the University of Missouri at Kansas City where he completed a degree in Doctor of Dental Surgery. He set up his dental practice in Milwaukee, Wisconsin where he practiced dentistry for many years.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his mother Ollie Gragg, Connie (wife), three sons Shannon, Justin, and Jeremy: three sisters, Lenora Evans, Janet Hudson (Joe), Chynethia Gragg, and one brother, Perry Gragg (Violet); sister in laws Rhonda Merritt (Raymond), and Peggy Poe; special nephews and nieces, Mark Mickles, Nekeya Evans, and Derek Carrigan, Lindsey Dorrough, Grayson Winters, and Bradley Dorrough; and a host of cousins and friends.
The family gratefully acknowledges all acts of kindness and love shown to the family. Your kind words, prayers, and telephone calls are greatly appreciated. In lieu of flower arrangements, please donate to the for Cholangiocarcinoma research on behalf of Dr. Jerry Gragg or to the Horizon Home and Hospice Care in Milwaukee, WI.
Per Jerry's request, private funeral services will be held for the immediate family.
Interment will be held later in Cornerville, Arkansas.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020