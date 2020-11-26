Jerry E. CallenGermantown - Born to Jessie (nee Cottingham) and William Callen on October 26, 1933. Born to Eternal Life on November 21, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved husband of Mary Ann (nee Salamone), Dear father of Jeffery (Julie), Christopher (Karen) and Margaret. Loving Grandfather of Anthony (Machelle), Marcus, Steven, Kelly (Devon), Gabrielle, Adam (Amanda), Ashley (Josh), Connor, Carson, Gabi, and Lucy. Also survived by 11 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Bill (Corrine) Callen. Lifelong friends of Marie and the late Tom Modl, and Hans and Dorothy Lang.Jerry was a journeyman Tool & Die Maker who worked with many local industry shops. His proudest moment was working for MGS in Germantown where he was able to apply his decades of knowledge in the design and estimating departments. There he met many wonderful people who he considered friends. Jerry served in the National Guard during the Korean War.Always an active member of his church he served in the Knights of Columbus, the Vincentians, the Holy Name Society, was a great supporter of the Glenmary Sisters, a member of church choirs for 30 years, participated in the St. James bible study group for 8 years and even took first place in the St. James Chili contest.Jerry loved all sports, was an avid bowler but his greatest love was for the game of golf. Some of his most special days were golf outings with his 'Best Bud', grandson Marcus, who he loved and raised like a son.He was a hard-working man with a deep love and commitment to his Family, whom he always put first. He is best known for his genuine kindness and great sense of humor.No funeral gathering will take place as Jerry and Mary Ann have been diligent in preventing the spread of COVID19. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you instead donate to your local food pantries.