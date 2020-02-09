|
|
Dr. Jerry E. Klicka
Brookfield - Dr. Jerry E. Klicka, age 93, passed peacefully into eternal life on February 6, 2020.
He was born on September 2, 1926 in Milwaukee to Jerry and Martha Klicka. He attended Washington High School before enlisting in the Army during WII. After returning home, Jerry met the love of his life, Joan Werner and were married for 56 years, until her passing in 2009. Jerry graduated from Marquette Dental School in 1953. During his 50+ years of practice, Jerry was involved with many dental associations, including the Dental Forum, the American Dental Association, and Psi Omega Dental Fraternity. He also received several accolades, including Psi Omega's Alumnus of the Year in 1986, and Life Member of Omicron Kappa Upsilon Honor Dental Society in 2011. He was a member of and served on the board at Bluemound Country Club and enjoyed membership at North Hills Country Club. Jerry also was a member of the American Legion.
Jerry stayed active through his love of golf, fishing, and curling. He appreciated the fine arts. He was a lover of music and had a natural talent for oil painting. In 1948, Jerry and his classmates from dental school, along with some other friends, started a poker club which is still active to this day.
He will be dearly missed by his children Jane (the late Dr. Thomas) Spahn, Dr. Jonathan (Barbara) Klicka, and Julie (Lloyd) McGlincy; grandchildren Jeffrey (Jaimi) Spahn, Kristen (Brennan) Weissenbuehler, Michael (Stephanie) Spahn, Jennifer (Kristopher) Evans, Steven (Rachael) Klicka, Daniel (Angela) Klicka, David McGlincy, and Duncan McGlincy (Emily Strauss); great-grandchildren Emma, Henry, Charlotte, William, Stella and Camden; siblings Martha (Thomas) Lenz and George (Ardath) Klicka; sister-in-law Jean Ott; and many more family and friends.
Services for Jerry will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at St. Luke's Catholic Church (18000 W Greenfield Ave, Brookfield). A visitation for family and friends will take place from 9:30am until 10:45am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. Interment will take place at St. Mary's Visitation Cemetery in Elm Grove.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the or to the Evans Scholars Foundation.
Above all, Jerry will be remembered as a great father and a true gentleman.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12, 2020