1/
Jerry E. Schoenfeldt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry E. Schoenfeldt

Glendale, WI - Gone to be with Jesus on July 10, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved husband of the late Florence (nee Meyer) for 54 years. Loving father of Lynne (Michael) Holbus, David (Amy), and Mark (Debra). Proud grandfather of Elizabeth, Annie, Sarah, Caroline, Emily, and Matthew. Also survived by many relatives and friends.

Dad loved being "up north" with Mom, playing sheepshead, listening to the Brewers, and reading his Bible.

Private funeral services will be held with burial at Graceland Cemetery. If so desired, memorials to St. John's Lutheran Church Building Fund, 7877 N. Port Washington Rd., Glendale, WI 53217, would be appreciated.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10280 N. Port Washington Rd.
Mequon, WI 53092
(262) 241-8085
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved