Jerry E. SchoenfeldtGlendale, WI - Gone to be with Jesus on July 10, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved husband of the late Florence (nee Meyer) for 54 years. Loving father of Lynne (Michael) Holbus, David (Amy), and Mark (Debra). Proud grandfather of Elizabeth, Annie, Sarah, Caroline, Emily, and Matthew. Also survived by many relatives and friends.Dad loved being "up north" with Mom, playing sheepshead, listening to the Brewers, and reading his Bible.Private funeral services will be held with burial at Graceland Cemetery. If so desired, memorials to St. John's Lutheran Church Building Fund, 7877 N. Port Washington Rd., Glendale, WI 53217, would be appreciated.