Jerry Edward Wiesmueller
Mequon - A cherished and treasured Husband and Father left this Earth and with it he took a piece of each of our hearts. Preceded in death by his parents Adolf and Helen Wiesmueller, his brother Adolf Wiesmueller and Son-in-Law, Gordon L. Hammer. Jerry is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 63 years, Carol and their greatest legacy - their 5 children, their spouses, Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. #1 Elizabeth (Gordon) Hammer, their children: Stacy (Philip) Hammer-Kahl with Nathaniel and Hunter, John (Sara) Hammer with Brady and Levi, Hector Hammer; #2 Jeffrey (Colette) Wiesmueller, their children: Christopher (Michelle) Wiesmueller with Andrew, Adam and Bennet, Steven (Jennifer) Wiesmueller with Pearl; #3 James (Toni) Wiesmueller, their children: Angela Wiesmueller, Kayla Wiesmueller with Madison; #4 Laura Wiesmueller; #5 John (Marlene) Wiesmueller, their children: Kyle (Lindsay) Wiesmueller with Easton, Wyatt and Kinsley, Kaisee (Drea Mertins) Wiesmueller, Jacob (Mariah) Wiesmueller, Michael Wiesmueller.
Further survived by many family and friends who loved him, with a special mention to his nieces and nephew; Judy, Mary, Pam, Diane, Sandra, Wendy and Ricky - and their families. Randy and Debbie, your treasured friendship turned into family, and will be forever in our hearts as you gave him more than 9 lives. For those not personally mentioned, just know, if you were a friend to his wife or one of his children (especially in the early years when he saw your shoes in our hallway when he came home from work), you were all part of his world and his happiness.
Jerry joined the Milwaukee Police Department at the age of 18. He rose and retired with the rank of Lieutenant Detective. He was modest about his work, and though many people (mostly his children) thought of him as a hero, he would tell you he was no different than any other person with any other job.
In the early 1970's, Jerry left the Milwaukee Police Department and went to work at M&I Bank. His heart remained dedicated to the streets of Milwaukee, and it would only be one year later that he returned to his beloved work with the Milwaukee Police Department.
Jerry continued to maintain his relationships with M&I Bank, and upon retirement from the Milwaukee Police Department in 1990, he went back full time as Vice President and head of Corporate Security, until he retired in 2003.
Jerry vowed as a father, to be involved in his children's activities. This involvement quickly led to coaching flag football at St. Bernadette. The entire family became involved, whether they coached, played ball or sat in the stands and cheered. Jerry was often the highlight of the game with his passion and love for the players. Jerry's celebratory toe kick with many touchdowns was legendary. His coaching continued later in life and he cherished that he was able to coach his grandchildren, side by side, with his son John. He soon became "Coach Gramps" to all the players, a title he valued, as he watched young boys grow into men. Many of those, who's lives he impacted, kept in touch as their lives advanced (which made all his efforts - which seemed effortless - so worthwhile).
We, Jerry's children, have been honored all our lives to hear the wonderful memories and stories that coworkers and friends would share. It was through that sharing that we were constantly reminded of the greatness that raised us - the man we called Dad. It was clear that the values he instilled in his children were the values he lived by as well and it couldn't have made us prouder. His heart was huge, and his hugs were strong - and if you were a recipient, know that he shared both with love.
You will be more than missed. We love you to pieces.
The family invites you to join in a celebration of his life starting with visitation from Noon - 3 p.m., followed by Memorial Service at 3 p.m.on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Schmidt and Bartelt Mequon Funeral Home, 10280 N Port Washington Rd. Mequon, WI 53092. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Milwaukee Rescue Mission or a .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019